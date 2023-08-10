Man accused of taking cellphone pictures up a girl’s skirt at Kendall library

By Web staff

MIAMI (WFOR) — A man is accused of taking cellphone pictures up a young girl’s skirt at a public library in Kendall.

According to police, the eight-year-old girl’s mother said her daughter was standing in front of a table when she saw a man, identified as 37-year-old Jonathan Goldenberg, with his cellphone underneath the table taking photos of the girl who was wearing a dress.

When she went to confront him, Goldenberg ran off.

Police reviewed the surveillance video and confirmed the mother’s story.

An employee of the library said he recognized Goldenberg since he’s there a lot. He said Goldenberg called the library and told him that he took the photos and apologized for his actions.

When officers went to Goldenberg’s home, he told them he had deleted all of the girl’s pictures from his phone, according to police.

He was taken into custody and during questioning reportedly confessed to taking pictures and video under the girl’s skirt.

Goldenberg has been charged with video voyeurism.

