Residents clean up after EF-0 tornado touches down in Massachusetts

By Paul Burton

STOUGHTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Downed trees and damaged homes kept clean up crews busy in Stoughton on Saturday.

“It sounded like a train coming through and then, really, I just felt trees falling,” Stoughton resident Dante Conti said.

It’s clear from every angle that Friday’s tornadoes, micro burst and strong winds left behind a trail of damage in southeastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island. Karen Bowie of Stoughton said she was right by her side door when she saw her outdoor metal garage be ripped out of the ground. That’s when her family ran for cover.

“It was picked up off the ground and it started to fly away and I saw the trees moving. We decided to dive, to hit the floor and crawled to get to the basement door and went downstairs. It was pretty scary,” Bowie said.

Seconds later she heard her tree come crashing down, damaging her home and porch. Even the family car was not spared. She said most importantly, no one was hurt.

“All of this can be replaced but my life, my daughter’s life, my husband, we’re all OK,” she said.

Her neighbor, Conti, lost several trees. “It sounded like a tornado to me but I don’t know I’ve lived in this area a long time and I’ve never seen anything like this. Even when hurricanes come through here,” Conti said.

In Mansfield a birds-eye view showed the path of a tornado that ripped through the area. Residents said the fierce storms came through and left quickly, but the damage is extensive.

