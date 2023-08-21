Newsom speaks out on Lake Arrowhead deadly shooting over Pride flag: ‘This is absolutely horrific’

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LAKE ARROWHEAD, California (KABC) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is speaking out about a deadly shooting in Lake Arrowhead that was allegedly sparked by a dispute over a Pride flag.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Friday at the Mag Pi clothing store on Hook Creek Road in Cedar Glen.

Laura Ann Carleton, 66, was killed after the suspect “made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store,” investigators said.

“This is absolutely horrific,” said Newsom in a tweet. “This disgusting hate has no place in CA.”

The suspect was killed during a “lethal force encounter” with deputies.

The Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ organization said though Carleton didn’t identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she spent her time helping and advocating for everyone in the community.

San Bernardino County Third District Supervisor also spoke out about the shooting, calling it “unthinkable.”

“I stand with my mountain communities as we mourn this incredible loss,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “Everyone deserves to live free of hate and discrimination and practice their constitutional right of freedom of speech. Lauri was a remarkable member of the community and I send my deepest condolences to her family in this time of grief.”

Carleton is survived by her husband and nine children.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the homicide detail at 909-890-4904. If you’d like to remain anonymous, call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.