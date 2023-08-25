Brother accused of killing sister, hurting another in Orange County over power bill

By Marlei Martinez

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Rowby Severe, 37, is in the Orange County jail accused of shooting and killing one of his sisters and hurting another.

The shooting happened at their house on Charles Street in Pine Hills around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to deputies.

The arrest report says before the deputies got to the house, “Severe called 911 and admitted to shooting his sister.”

The surviving sister told deputies that their brother was mad at them about an OUC power bill. Severe allegedly went into his bedroom and got a gun. The arrest report says Severe then forced his way inside a different bedroom that his sisters were in, punched them, and hit them with the gun.

When one of his sisters, Magael Brown, tried to stand up, the report said Severe shot her in the head and left the room.

The other sister was taken to the hospital. The arrest report says she has several injuries to her head, which will likely cause permanent disfigurement.

The detective on the case said Severe admitted to what happened and said: “The issues with his sister were an ongoing issue.”

According to court documents, the house where the shooting happened was another major point of contention for the siblings. When their mother died, she left the three of them her house.

Then, three years ago, Severe and the surviving sister sued Brown. They wanted to sell the house, and she wanted to keep it. The case has not been settled yet. In July, court records show that the sister who was killed was trying to buy her siblings’ share of the house.

