Federal prosecutors seek decades-long sentence for former New Hampshire basketball coach in child sex abuse images case

Published 11:51 AM

    MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Federal prosecutors are looking for a sentence of at least 30 years for a former basketball coach who admitted to manufacturing child sexual abuse images.

Joshua Pincoske, 48, pleaded guilty in May, saying he didn’t want to make his family or the victims go through a trial.

Prosecutors said Pincoske recorded his abuse of several teenage girls, including at least one victim at a middle school sports event.

His federal sentencing is scheduled for next week.

Pincoske is also facing state charges.

