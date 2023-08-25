High Point man charged after video shows dog being hit with stick
By Christina Loscar
HIGH POINT, North Carolina (WXII) — High Point Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a video was posted on social media showing a man beating a dog.
Police said Donald L. Roddy, 50, of High Point was charged with cruelty to animals.
The video shows a man hitting a dog with a stick at least ten times in a matter of 20 seconds
Police did not say when or where this happened.
