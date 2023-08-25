Officials warn Hamilton could run out of water after treatment plant is shut down

By Emma Owen

HAMILTON, Alabama (WVTM) — As many counties in Central Alabama are under an Excessive Heat Warning, Marion County Emergency Management officials warn Hamilton could run out of water.

The City of Hamilton Water Department asked residents to save water after it was forced to shut down the treatment plant.

Hamilton schools are also closed today because of the shutdown.

The department said this happened because muddy water located upstream from the plant was untreatable.

They said they tracked the issue down to below Northfork Bridge on Clifty Creek where the water enters the Buttahatchee River.

Since the plant has been down, new water isn’t being pumped into the tanks.

Hamilton’s Water Department said the system is safe but could potentially run low or run out if residents don’t conserve water.

This is a developing story.

