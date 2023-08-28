Concert to benefit victims of Maui wildfires held in Seaside

By Leslie Duarte

Click here for updates on this story

SEASIDE, California (KSBW) — On Sunday, Nā Haumāna and Palenke Arts held a benefit concert to support Maui victims affected by the recent fires.

“Our goal was to just, you know, raise as much as we can and start funding now so that we can send it over as soon as we can for those in need,” said Louella Sumler, event organizer and Nā Haumāna Director.

“They wanted to come together, raise funds for the victims, but more importantly, to heal together,” said Juan L. Sanchez event organizer and Palenke Arts Director.

The money was raised through raffles, and in-person donations at the event, and a portion of the merchandise and food sales also went to the cause. For Levine Nuñez, the fundraiser was any opportunity to give back to the island she once called home. Nuñez lived in Maui for ten years and said some of her loved ones were affected by the fires.

“My friends over there, they’re still looking for their family members. Some of the family members are still not counted for,” said Nuñez.

“This can happen to anybody or anywhere, I mean, we’re all just people, and we’re human, and we just need to support each other,” said Nuñez.

Aly Kim said she is giving to the cause as she believes in helping those in need.

“It’s really important to help each other. it doesn’t matter who you know, where we are, who we are,” said Kim.

And as the need in Maui continues to grow, event organizers on the Central Coast said they will have more fundraising opportunities for people to give.

“That’s the Hawaiian way we take you to take care of each other,” said Sumler.

The next fundraising event will be held on Nov. 11 at the Monterey County Fair Grounds.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.