Internet outage impacts all U-M campuses

By Emily Brown

Click here for updates on this story

Michigan (WNEM) — All University of Michigan (U-M) campuses are experiencing a temporary internet outage.

U-M made the decision to separate the U-M network from the internet to help reduce “technical issues” on Sunday, Aug. 27.

According to U-M Flint, the online issues are impacting Google Suite, Zoom, and Wolverine Access. It said most UM-Flint services like Banner, SIS, and Canvas are working.

“The decision was not made lightly, particularly given the timing with the first day of classes,” U-M said.

The university said classes are still meeting, and students should check its website to view public course schedules and locations.

Systems will continue to be restored and updates will be provided throughout the day on Monday, Aug. 28, U-M said, adding it is hopeful to have several systems back online by the afternoon on Monday.

The office of the registrar is experiencing issues with phone, email, live chat, and other systems.

Updates can be found on the university’s website and on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

The university apologizes for the inconvenience.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.