‘It’s really critical’: ARL of Iowa says it needs to make room for 150 dogs by Monday

By Ophelie Jacobson

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it needs to make room for 150 dogs by Monday, according to a Saturday Facebook post.

The ARL of Iowa called the situation “urgent.” The shelter told KCCI it could not share more details about the situation because it is ongoing.

“It’s really critical if we want to help with this particular case that we clear out our adoption lobby,” Cassandra Johnson, animal and behavior enrichment supervisor, said.

In an effort to encourage more people to adopt, the shelter offered deals and discounts all weekend long as an incentive for people to adopt.

Adoption fees for all ARL dogs and cats at PetSmart Ankeny were waived over the weekend, and adoption fees for all dogs and cats ages six months and up at all other locations were 50% off.

The ARL of Iowa said 65 dogs and puppies were adopted over the weekend, but over 40 dogs still need a home.

Emily Pulliam, a mom of three, was at the shelter Sunday to adopt a new dog for her family.

“We had seen that they were doing a 50% off of dogs six months and older, and we decided to come check it out,” Pulliam said.

Pulliam and her three kids were looking to adopt a five-year-old black Labrador retriever named Krobus.

“It’s a great cause, all in all,” Pulliam said. “That takes some stress off of them. Makes my kids happy. And it just goes better for everybody.”

Even though the offers have expired, the shelter said anyone who adopts a dog Monday, or any day of the week will also help free up space.

“As many adopters as we can get, whether it be just this weekend alone or even in the future week, that’ll be really helpful and really, really critical for us being able to potentially assist with this with this upcoming case,” Johnson said.

ARL has a list of available animals on its website.

