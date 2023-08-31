10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting mother in N. Harris County, sheriff says

By Jiovanni Lieggi

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A 10-year-old had to do the unthinkable and stab a man authorities said was assaulting the child’s mother.

On Wednesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to a call of a man stabbed in the leg at an apartment complex at 540 Richcrest.

Authorities said the man was wounded by a 10-year-old, who intervened after the man was physically assaulting the girl’s mother.

The man was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

It’s unclear if the child was injured in the incident. The extent of her mother’s injuries were also unknown.

“Awful situation for a 10-year-old little girl to witness and experience. Children who witness the abuse of their mothers, fathers, or other family members are impacted,” Gonzalez said.

An investigation is ongoing.

