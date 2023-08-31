Carmel bagpiper brings joy to beachgoers at sunset as a weekly ritual

By Ariana Jaso

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, California (KSBW) — As the sun goes down, the sound of bagpipes echoes in the air at Carmel Beach. With what originally began as a way to bring joy during a vulnerable time for people during the COVID-19 pandemic, Greg Freeman has made playing his bagpipes at sunset, a weekly ritual.

“The early days of the pandemic, my community had a lot of anxiety and concern about things, about life. And I decided to come down and try to cheer people up and spread some good vibes,” said Freeman.

Based on the responses he received, those good vibes seemed to work. Now, locals and visitors enjoy his music while watching the waves wash and the sun go down.

To some, he’s grown to be a local celebrity.

“As the energy of this beach vibes and flows like the tide, so does his song and he seems to capture it magnificently,” said Jeff Cartwright.

Whether it be for those ending a good day or bad day, a long day at work, or just wanting to spend time with those they love most— many say it’s blissful.

“When I’ve seen him play, everybody loves it, old, young. Kids cluster around him. The dogs love it, everybody loves it,” said Kimb Massey. “When you’re down by the water and then you hear it start, it’s coming from up on top of the hill, so it’s just a beautiful sort of faraway calling sort of.”

While facing the Pacific Ocean as he plays, Freeman ends the hour by playing “Amazing Grace,” as the last bit of sun fades away.

Freeman plays several times a week at Carmel Beach, starting an hour before sunset.

