Man arrested at RDU, charged with felony rape and sex offenses with child

By WRAL Staff

Raleigh-Durham (WRAL) — Authorities arrested a man Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport for allegedly raping a child younger than 15 years old, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Vincent Theodore Ramos, 39, of Southern Pines, is charged with one count of felony statutory rape of a child younger than 15 years of age, six counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child younger than 15, and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Authorities are holding Ramos at the Moore County Detention Center on a $3 million secured bond.

Ramos is due in court on Sept. 20.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Aug. 2 of a statutory rape in the Southern Pines area. The sheriff’s office said the alleged rape happened between January 2023 and April 2023.

Ramos was reentering the country on Wednesday at RDU after retuning from work in Germany, the sheriff’s office said.

Several law enforcement agencies helped in Wednesday’s arrest, including the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Homeland Security, Raleigh-Durham Airport Police and Federal Air Marshals.

When American Airlines flight 2704 landed around 4:02 p.m. at RDU, federal agents held all passengers at the gate.

