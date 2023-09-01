Skip to Content
Registered sex offender arrested for peeping into Rutherford County home

<i>Rutherford County Sheriff/WLOS</i><br/>Marquez Dean Lipscomb
Marquez Dean Lipscomb
By Kimberly King

    FOREST CITY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man suspected of peeping into Rutherford County home windows has a history of sex offenses.

A resident on Providence Road in Forest City called the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and reported seeing a man lurking outside his neighbor’s window on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

While responding to the scene, deputies noticed a man matching the suspect’s description. The man fled on foot but was arrested a short time later.

Marquez Dean Lipscomb, a registered sex offender, was charged with secret peeping. In 2019, deputies arrested Lipscomb for indecent exposure in a parking lot.

“I’m very disappointed to hear someone would be doing that in this neighborhood because it’s a quiet peaceful neighborhood,” resident Joan Benfield said. “It tells us the Justice Department isn’t doing their jobs.”

