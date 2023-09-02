Dauphin Island police looking for teen accused of multiple car burglaries

By Ariel Mallory

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Alabama (WALA) — Dauphin Island Police are looking for a teenage girl accused of going on a crime spree all across Mobile County.

Police say 18-year-old Ricki Thier is responsible for a string of car burglaries, making off with several items including guns.

According to investigators, they were able to track a pair of airpods to a house, which led to a search warrant.

People who live on Dauphin Island were surprised.

“I just hope they’re caught really soon, because this is not our little piece of paradise. It’s not what we want here,” Jane Walton said.

Police say surveillance video also shows her caught in the act.

DI investigators say Thier is responsible for more than a dozen car break ins stretching from the island, to Fowl River, Saraland, Coden, and Mobile.

Walton says people are taking action to protect themselves.

“It’s got everybody pretty much in an uproar. I mean wanting to do neighborhood watch. We’ve had people driving around in the middle of the night, well, just to check things,” Walton said. “But that’s gonna be trouble to because somebody’s gonna get hurt that’s trying to do good.”

Walton lives on one of the many roads that investigators say the teen hit.

Sandpiper, Mallard, and Bienville all within a four day time span from August 19th through the 22nd.

Walton’s not the only one that’s upset…

Brad Stagner who also lives on Mallard Street says he normally keeps things unlocked at night…not anymore.

“We was just leaving them unlocked, but now we started locking everything,” Stagner said. “Now you start worrying, and then you start watching people kind of like, what are they doing on the street?”

Walton agreed.

“Cause if you’re gonna break the windows to get nothing out of my car, i’ll leave them open. And you can just open it up and take a blanket that’s in their or something,” Walton said.

Car investigators say Thier was riding in a black Kia but she wasn’t alone.

Dauphin Island police have already arrested Tyqvasia Frisby.

She’s charged with receiving stolen property.

Investigators say if you see her or know where Their is, call police.

