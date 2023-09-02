Police identify Plainville man who shot a dozen rounds in his home

By Zoe Strothers, Hector Molina

Click here for updates on this story

PLAINVILLE, Connecticut (WFSB) — An 80-year-old man has been taken into custody after shooting a dozen rounds in a home Friday evening.

Police say they received a call from the man’s wife around 8:00 p.m. saying the man might be a danger to himself.

The entire incident took place at a home on Broad Street, causing a significant area to be blocked off.

Witnesses say they’d heard gunshots go off around 8:00 p.m.

“We were sitting inside having a cup of coffee at Cumberland Farms and we heard gunshots. Everything was quiet for a few minutes, but next thing we knew we saw cops flying down the around,” said Scott Ostigui, heard the gunshots.

That’s when police say 80-year-old Philip Theriault from Plainville shot about a dozen rounds into his television.

Police were able to safely evacuate her from the house, but the man stayed barricaded in the home.

He was taken into custody at around 9:30 p.m.

He was transported to the hospital for intoxication and possible psychiatric issues.

Police attained an arrest warrant ant Theriault will be charge as soon as he is released from the hospital. Theriault will be charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a firearm while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and disorderly conduct.

No one was injured in this incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.