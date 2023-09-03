Bias crime, armed robbery suspect arrested in stabbing of 2 teens on MAX train

By FOX 12 Staff

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — Two teenagers were injured, and officers arrested a man for several charges following a stabbing on a Trimet MAX train in southeast Portland Saturday evening, according to Portland police.

Just before 6 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing on the TriMet platform at 9598 Southeast Flavel Street. When they arrived, they found two 17-year-old boys suffering from injuries. One teen was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the other turned down an ambulance ride and was given medical treatment at the scene. Both are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police began a search for the suspect, who had left the scene. About six minutes later, officers found a man matching the description of the suspect at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street. The suspect ran from police on foot, but officers caught up and arrested him.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Adrian Cummins. Police learned in the investigation Cummins stabbed the boys because of his perception of their race. They also learned he is the suspect in a robbery at knifepoint at a convenience store in the 9100 block of Southeast Flavel Street. There were no injuries in the robbery. Cummins was taken to the Multnomah County jail on the following charges:

First Degree Assault Second Degree Assault First Degree Bias Crime (2 Counts) First Degree Robbery After an initial investigation, police said they believe the assault began on the MAX train, and then the victims and the suspect left the train at the Flavel Street station.

The MAX train was later stopped at the Clackamas Town Center station.

Detectives want to talk to any witnesses who have not contacted police or anyone with information about this incident. Please e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-231210.

People can also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Oregon. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

