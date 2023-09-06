Dash cam video shows crash between 2 police cruisers

By Arielle Mitropoulos

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — An investigation into a collision between two Jaffrey Police Department cruisers has determined that one of the officers was at fault.

Rindge police investigated last month’s crash on Turnpike Road. Dashboard camera footage from the cruisers obtained by News 9 shows one of the vehicles pulling into the roadway in front of the other one.

Rindge police determined that Officer Igor Celzner failed to yield to the other cruiser and was at fault.

Investigators said Celzner had done a U-turn because he was trying to stop a car that had been speeding, but when he pulled out, he didn’t see the second cruiser that was coming toward him.

The two officers involved in the collision had minor injuries.

“There are no excuses, a mistake was made, and it was our fault,” Jaffrey Chief Todd Muilenberg said in a written statement.

Rindge police conducted the investigation to ensure that it was independent and fair, officials said.

The cruisers were totaled in the collision.

