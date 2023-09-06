Former deputy arrested for giving prisoners illegal materials: Sheriff

By Sammi Bilitz

Click here for updates on this story

COURTLAND, Virginia (WTKR) — A Southampton sheriff’s deputy was arrested for allegedly giving illegal materials to prisoners.

Katie Renay McCann, 34, of Suffolk was appointed a deputy on July, 3 2023, according to press release. She was fired on Monday after the Southampton Sheriff’s office investigated a tip about possible criminal violation.

The sheriff’s office said this investigation led to McCann’s arrest. She is charged with two felony counts of illegal conveyance of a cellular phone to a prisoner and three misdemeanor counts delivery of articles to prisoners or committed persons.

McCann was released on an unsecured bond of $5,000, according to a press release. Her first court appearance is on Sept. 8 at the Southampton District Court.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.