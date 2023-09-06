Police searching for hit-and-run driver after utility pole lands on school bus

By WBBH Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — Cape Coral Police are looking for the person responsible for a power pole landing on a school bus full of children.

Police say someone drove into live wires on the corner of Jacaranda and NE 15th Place Tuesday around 9:15 a.m. That caused the power pole attached to wires to fall on a school bus behind the car. Officers say the bus was full of 25 Mariner middle schoolers and a bus driver. Police say no one was seriously injured, but the driver responsible drove away.

“They didn’t stop. So if there’s someone who comes forward later, we’ll take their information and go from there with a hit-and-run accident,” said Cape Coral Public Information Officer Mercedes Phillips.

Officer Phillips said the suspect may have been driving a white van.

Officer Phillips said Cape Coral Police, Fire, EMS, and LCEC all arrived on scene to help everyone get out of the school bus safely. The process took about 45 minutes.

“They (LCEC) were able to turn off the power, remove the pole form on top of the bus and then the students were able to get off the bus with a safe emergency exit group and they were transported to another bus on their way to school,” said Officer Phillips.

After the incident, LCEC made a Facebook post telling people what to do if they accidentally drive into live wires. They said to call 911 immediately, never try to move downed power lines yourself and never drive over or near one.

If you know anything related to the incident, call Cape Coral Police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.