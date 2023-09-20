Baseball cards nearly thrown away now up for auction with bids approaching $500,000

By Web Staff

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — An incredible collection of baseball cards discovered in a garage is up for auction with bids reaching nearly $500,000 so far.

One lucky man stumbled across the cards that have a special connection to Boston. Rick Beasley of Mississippi was cleaning out his late grandfather’s garage.

Beasley stumbled upon a scrapbook full of old baseball cards that included a rare set of 12 that is actually an advertisement for a sock company called the Boston Garters dating back to 1914.

The cards were close to being thrown away. They were piled high with stacks of paper that were headed to the dumpster.

Beasley got curious though and since they were in great shape, he decided to contact an expert in Boston, to find out the cards worth.

As of Wednesday morning, the bid is up to $480,000 in the auction, which closes on September 26.

