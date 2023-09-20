Following 72-hour search, police find 3 missing foster children at grandma’s house

By HANNAH HILYARD

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Criminal charges are being reviewed following the disappearance of three Milwaukee foster children as WISN 12 News has learned police found the kids Monday at their grandmother’s house.

Milwaukee police first alerted the public to the disappearance of Cedrion, Mercedes and Cedrinique McCottry, all under the age of 12, on Friday afternoon. They said they were last seen walking out of Benjamin Franklin School four minutes before dismissal.

While the children were still missing, WISN 12 News spoke to the paternal grandmother on her front porch.

“I don’t have no clue where they could have gone,” the grandma, who asked WISN 12 News not to identify her, said Monday.

Three hours later, Milwaukee police found the kids safe. Over the phone Tuesday, that same grandmother confirmed police found the kids at her home after WISN 12 News left.

“The children were found at your home, the three missing children. Is that true?” WISN 12 News reporter Hannah Hilyard asked the woman.

“Yes,” she replied.

Hear more of the conversation in the video above.

Milwaukee police said the children left their school four minutes before dismissal Friday. What happened in the next 72 hours is unclear.

“They didn’t tell me anything,” the grandmother said.

“They didn’t say where they were for those three days?” Hilyard asked.

“No, the police was talking to them,” she said.

Questions remain about how the children were allowed to leave the school before the official end of the day. WISN 12 News asked Milwaukee Public Schools whether the dismissal protocol was followed.

In a statement, the district said, “MPS does not comment about incidents that are under police investigation or the circumstances of individual students and families, in accordance with district policy and federal and state law.”

The grandmother told WISN 12 News she was not arrested. MPD confirmed that.

Milwaukee police will only say they are referring criminal charges against a 69-year-old woman to the district attorney’s office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.