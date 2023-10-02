Skeletal remains found on property, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

JOANNA, South Carolina (WYFF) — An investigation is underway in Laurens County, South Carolina after a property owner found skeletal remains.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Sunday to a property in Joanna.

The sheriff’s office along with the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Foothills Search and Rescue and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Agency processed the scene and collected evidence.

The investigation is at the beginning stages and the victim has not been identified.

