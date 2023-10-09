Good Samaritan rescues woman from burning home

By WSVN staff

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Florida (WSVN) — Firefighters battled a house fire in Southwest Miami-Dade that led a good Samaritan to come to a woman’s rescue and impacted over a dozen residents.

Flames spread through the home along Southwest 217th Street, near 122nd Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Several people were inside at the time, but they made it out safely.

Resident Vera Everett said she uses a wheelchair, and she is alive thanks to a brave good Samaritan.

“I was asking, ‘Someone please help me. Help me to get out,’ so they heard my cries and helped me to get out,” she said.

That good Samaritan, Ronald Floyd, described the tense rescue.

“I went in the house, picked her up off her bed and brought her outside. Went inside, got her wheelchair for her,” he said. “That’s all. That was it.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping 13 people affected by this fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.