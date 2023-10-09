Mom battling stage-four lymphoma releases child-friendly book about diagnosis

By Ethan Humble

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) — One Ankeny mom has written and released a child-friendly book for her daughters about her battle with cancer.

Lisa Lund, 33, was diagnosed with stage-four lymphoma the day the United States declared COVID-19 a national emergency in 2020 and has been in remission since November of the same year.

Now, nearly three years later, she’s written her own book titled “My Mommy’s Greatest Adventure.”

It’s her way of trying to explain her battle with cancer to two daughters, Quinn and Reese.

“To explain to a 3- and 1-year-old about a cancer diagnosis is just, it’s impossible, and it’s something that I didn’t want to scare them about,” Lund said. “I wanted to try to be open with them about it but also teach it on their level.”

The book includes various child-friendly explanations for why she was away for treatments.

“I was hiking in the Grand Canyon or I ate a lot of ice cream, and that’s why I’m really sick,” she said. “Not super truthful, but in a way that they can understand and not be scared about my cancer diagnosis.”

Through both the diagnosis and the book, it’s all been part of a mental shift in how she’s living each day.

“You just don’t take anything for granted anymore. So you’re definitely more in the moment. You’re wanting to experience as much as possible because you don’t know if tomorrow is handed to you,” she said.

Lund’s book can be purchased here: amazon.com/gp/product/B0C8R23V51?tag=vuz0e-20

