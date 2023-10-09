Philippe causes significant damage to parts of Maine

By Adam Bartow

Click here for updates on this story

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WMTW) — The heavy rain and strong winds Saturday night and Sunday morning, including from post-tropical storm Philippe, caused some significant damage in parts of Maine.

In the town of Prospect, Hawes Bridge Road was closed from North Searsport Road to Clark Road because of a significant washout and a large culvert exposed.

In Ellsworth, part of Bayside Road in the area of box 157 was completely closed for part of Sunday due to a washout. By late Sunday afternoon, one lane of the road was back open and portable traffic lights were in place to allow for one-way traffic. Police said this lane closure would likely last for an extended period of time and drivers should plan accordingly.

At one point on Sunday, Versant Power reported more than 17,000 customers without power. By Monday morning, that was down to about 450, mostly in Hancock County.

Central Maine Power was reporting about 300 customers without power Monday morning, about half were in Oxford County.

Parts of Maine picked up nearly 6 inches of rain in the storm.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.