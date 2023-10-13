For the first time in nearly a century, there will be no alpine skiing in one town

By Adam Bartow

JACKSON, New Hampshire (WMTW) — While many ski areas in Maine and New Hampshire are starting to test their snow guns for the winter, Black Mountain Ski Area in Jackson, New Hampshire, will not open for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

The Fichera family, which owns the ski area, said Wednesday that a combination of factors led to their decision, including soaring energy costs, unpredictable weather, extreme staffing shortages throughout the region and many other challenges.

Many business owners in the area say this is a huge blow to the town.

“It’s going to be missed, to say the least,” said Bob Bowman of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.

Staffing issues are a real problem for many areas, and Jackson is no different.

“It’s very hard to find help. That’s one thing that’s probably the worst thing about owning a business is trying to find help,” said Peter Marcoux, co-owner of Kringles Pizza and Country Store.

The closure of Black Mountain will have an impact on other businesses.

“It definitely will affect our business, we used to do the Friday night lights we used to send pizzas up there every Friday night,” said Marcoux.

Bowman says Black Mountain was a staple of the community.

“I don’t know what the schools are going to do because the schools participated in skiing up there,” said Bowman. “It’s just a thing that is Jackson. Black Mountain Ski Area is a Jackson institution, so to speak and it’s tough to lose an institution.”

Black Mountain has already started reimbursing season passes already purchased for the season.

“To all of our past and present team members, all season pass holders and guests, extended family and friends – thank you for your support over the years, we will miss you. Thank you for being the true spirit of skiing and keeping the dream alive,” the Fichera family wrote.

The ski area has been in operation for more than 85 years.

With the announcement from Black Mountain, it means that, for the first winter since 1934-1935, there will be no alpine ski area open in Jackson. There is still Nordic skiing available in Jackson.

