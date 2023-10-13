Massive hole in front of business has owners concerned

By Deja Brown

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — “One day, a lot of raining, the cement right there, it started went down, and I seen the big hole.”

The owners of Cindy’s Nails on Magazine Street say they’ve been calling 3-1-1 and the city for months on end about a massive hole in front of their business.

“They said they would send someone to come down here, but I wait for a couple times, my daughter emailed them the pictures, everything for them, and we don’t have any answers.”

Owner Ngoc Nguyen says for months, customers exiting their cars, many unaware of the problem, step right into the massive hole.

“But I worry about people getting hurt, so that’s why I put the palette down there, he says.”

Nguyen says he’s done his best to fix the problem — placing a palette and cone on top of the hole, hoping that will prevent customers from a potential fall.

“Some of them, I put cement by myself.”

But that’s not enough, they want the city to come out and help.

“I don’t know, maybe they’re busy, but I tried to contact them to send someone but I haven’t seen anyone.”

A little over a week ago, a customer sent photos to the Road Patrol after a woman fell into the hole.

Nguyen and his wife Cindy have been operating their Cindy’s Nails location on South Carrollton Avenue for 10 years and this Magazine Street location for about five years. He says they pride themselves on sustaining a close connection with customers and just want to keep them safe.

“I hope they come out as soon as possible for us and keep safe for our people.”

WDSU Road Patrol reached out to the Department of Public Works about this issue, here is the statement they provided:

“From the pictures, this street has some cracking around the utility box and a water meter. This has been damaged since approximately October 2007. 311 lists the conclusion as four cracked panels, with two belonging to SWBNO. It was last inspected June 29, 2022. DPW continues to work with SWBNO to identify a solution.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.