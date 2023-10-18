Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams and mother carjacked

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — New Orleans police are investigating an armed carjacking involving District Attorney Jason Williams and his mother.

According to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, Williams and his 78-year-old mother were carjacked at gun point while Williams was helping his mother into the car Monday night. Both Williams and his mother are okay.

NOPD confirms that the two suspects in this incident are behind another carjacking that happened around this time. NOPD has not released any more details about the suspects.

