Young girl dies after being hit by Heartland Flyer in Moore
Click here for updates on this story
MOORE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Police say a young girl died after being hit by the Heartland Flyer late Monday night in Moore.
Around 9 p.m. Monday, police received a report that a person had been hit by a train at the rail crossing at Southeast Fourth Street near Santa Fe Street. A dozen or so Moore police units responded to the scene, confirming that a female had been hit and killed by a northbound Heartland Flyer train.
Moore police later confirmed the victim was a young girl. Her identity has not been released.
The railway reopened around 3 a.m. Tuesday after police investigated the crash for several hours.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.