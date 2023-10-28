Portland FBI celebrates local groups making a difference, serving the community

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland FBI office held its community awards on Friday

The FBI director’s Community Leadership Award was given to the DoveLewis Portland Area Canine Therapy Teams this year.

The award was given to them earlier this year at the FBI headquarters In Washington D.C. by the FBI director Christopher Wray.

The organization spends thousands of hours in schools, courtrooms, hospitals and care centers.

Kathy Loter, program manager, said, “My biggest support is the teams we do a lot of training with our therapy teams and they just are so amazing in how they interact with people and know how to just stand back and let the dog do its thing. that’s what we are there for. to let the dog interact with people.”

The Law Enforcement Leadership Award was given to Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden.

Other awards went to the Inter-Faith Peace and Action Collaborative and people who have made an impact through outreach, leadership and service.

