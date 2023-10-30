Local Domino’s Pizza owner speaks out after employee shot

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are looking for a man they said shot a Domino’s employee while trying to rob the pizza chain at a store in North Nashville.

The owner of the restaurant, who declined to give their name out of great, said he got there just minutes after the shooting.

According to the owner, the incident all started with a power outage. The owner of the Domino’s Pizza on Clarksville Pike said the shooter broke into their breaker box, cut the power to the restaurant and then ran in with a gun.

“At about 2:20 a.m., the power was cut to the store,” the owner said. “The team just kind of figured it was some kind of blackout. That can happen with all the construction that’s going around here.”

But this time it wasn’t construction.

“They opened the back door and there was a man with a gun standing right there,” the owner said.

The owner said the man held up his gun and started running toward two delivery drivers and the store manager.

“In the commotion, the one driver ran all the way through the store and to the front,” the owner said. “A manager followed and then a minute or two later a third driver exited the front of the store.”

The owner explained the suspect followed him out to the front and shot him twice, once in the arm and once in the head.”

The shooter ran off empty-handed while employees called for help.

“A lump in my throat dropped into the pit of my stomach,” said the owner. “I was here at about 2:45 a.m.”

He said left the store two hours prior to the incident.

Although police said the employee who was shot it going to be okay, the shooter is still out there. The owner added they’re working to add more security to the location to try and stop this from happening again.

