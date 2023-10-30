Man’s ‘skeleton crew’ creates spooky Halloween delight for neighbors

Click here for updates on this story

KEARNEY, Missouri (KSHB) — Danny Whithee, of Kearney, has been hard at work all month to make sure his “skeleton crew” is bad to the bone.

“They’re just enjoying life,” he said.

Since 2020, Whithee has turned his front yard into a Halloween display of spooky proportions.

“Once COVID hit, it’s like we wanted to do something that year,” Whithee said. “Everything was falling apart, so we just started adding new pieces every day.”

Whithee’s scene tells a story from start to finish.

“We have the construction workers, who are your main characters, they start off the year mowing the lawn, taking care of everything, getting everything ready, and they start helping the building,” he said. “We have a mother and her kids behind me in the graveyard sitting and watching, and within a few days or two, we will have some new characters come out — maybe a clown on a unicycle.”

Ultimately, Whithee and his ghoulish bunch hope to bring Halloween cheer to those far and near.

“Happiness for the kids is everything I do,” Whithee said. “I try to make it for the kids to be entertained with.”

