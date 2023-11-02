New child rape charge for man accused of murdering Vancouver mom, daughter

Click here for updates on this story

VANCOUVER Washington (KPTV) — The 28-year-old Vancouver man charged with the March 2023 deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old daughter, has been subsequently charged with the rape of a child, according to court documents obtained by FOX 12 on Wednesday.

Kirkland C. Warren faces two charges of first-degree murder for the deaths of 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her daughter Layla Stewart and has been held without bail at the Clark County Jail since his arrest in March 31.

On Oct. 19, Warren was also charged with first-degree rape of a child after DNA evidence collected from Layla’s body was linked to Warren, according to court documents.

A few days after Meshay Melendez and Layla went missing on March 12, police searched Warren’s car and said they found blood in both the front and back seat of Warren’s car, as well as .22 shell casings, children’s clothing matching what Layla was believed to be wearing and a purse with Melendez’s ID. In Warren’s second car, police said they found a .22 pistol in the center console.

Police arrested Warren on charges of tampering with a witness, violation of domestic violence orders and possession of a firearm.

Melendez and Layla’s bodies were found on Southeast Sunset View Road in Washougal on March 22. The Clark County Medical Examiner determined that Layla died from two bullet wounds to the head from a small caliber gun, similar to a .22, and Meshay died from one gunshot wound.

According to a probable cause document dated Oct. 19, Layla’s body was found naked from the waist down, so her body was checked for DNA and evidence of sexual assault.

Oct. 18 lab results showed both evidence of rape and DNA matched to Warren, according to the probable cause document.

Warren is schedule to be arraigned on the new charge Nov. 7.

