Belmont student shot while walking near campus dies

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — On Tuesday, the Ludwig family was at Vanderbilt University Medical Center as 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig fights to stay alive.

Metro Nashville police said Ludwig, a freshman at Belmont, was shot on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on Tuesday afternoon and is in critical condition.

WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek spoke with Ludwig’s father on the phone, on Wednesday. Her family said it is too difficult for any family member to talk to us on camera right now, however, her Aunt Geri Wainwright, sent a text to give some insight into who Jillian is.

Jillian graduated from Wall High School in New Jersey in June 2023. She has two younger brothers and her parents, Matt and Jessica.

She is an accomplished student, musician, and vocalist who chose to study music business at Belmont University.

WSMV4 found on Facebook Jillian loved to give back to her community. She started her own charity organization called “Play it Forward.” Jillian would play at events back home and all her tips and donations would go to charity.

In a statement to WSMV4, Wainwright said:

“Her fearlessness, spontaneity, love of laughter, kindness and compassion make her irreplaceable to our family. Losing her would forever change the fabric of our lives.”

Her family is also aware of the shooting suspect, 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor, who has a record of violent crime.

Wainwright added in the statement:

“So, we have to ask, why was this man free? What kind of world do we live in where it’s not safe to take a walk near your college dorm in broad daylight? How could someone so carelessly dim the light of a star destined to shine so bright?”

The Nashville District Attorney’s Office prosecuted Taylor back in May on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. However, he was released after doctors testified, he was incompetent to stand trial.

Her Aunt, Geri Wainwright, wrote this statement in full:

“Jillian has such a beautiful soul. Her smile lights up any room and she is loved by everyone lucky enough to know her.

Jillian graduated from Wall High School last June. As an accomplished student, musician, and vocalist, she chose to study Music Business at Belmont University. She loved the short time she’s spent at Belmont. She loves her life, her friends, parents and her younger brothers, Shane & Trevor.

Jillian is fierce. She lives every day with passion. Her fearlessness, spontaneity, love of laughter, kindness and compassion make her irreplaceable to our family. Losing her would forever change the fabric of our lives.

We have been made aware that the suspect in her shooting had a record of violent crime. We sent our girl into the world to do amazing things. Given the opportunity, she would have. So we have to ask, why was this man free? What kind of world do we live in where it’s not safe to take a walk near your college dorm in broad daylight? How could someone so carelessly dim the light of a star destined to shine so bright?”

