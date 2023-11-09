Blown tire bounces off median, goes airborne and slams into SUV on I-83 in York County, Pennsylvania State Police say

Click here for updates on this story

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Pennsylvania State Police say a blown tire hit another vehicle on Interstate 83 in York County.

Police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. It happened around 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 1 in Newberry Township.

PSP said they think the first vehicle was heading south when the tire blew, bounced off the center median, flew in the air and hit a northbound 2014 Subaru Outback.

Police said the tire caused “disabling” damage to the front end of the Subaru.

Police did not have a description of the other vehicle.

