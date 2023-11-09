North Carolina man charged after being found with child sexual abuse material, Davidson County deputies say

Click here for updates on this story

DAVIDSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged with multiple child sex crimes, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation was initiated on Oct. 26 after the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that David Sharpe was in possession of child sexual abuse material. During the investigation, it was determined that he was in possession of child sexual abuse material and was formally charged.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Sharpe. He was taken before a judge in Davidson County, where he was charged with 10 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of felony failure to register online identifiers.

Sharpe is in custody at the Davidson County Detention Center and was given no bond. He is due in court on December 5. This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

