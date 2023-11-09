Skip to Content
Two Pittsburgh students taken to hospital after ingesting unknown edible candy

    PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Two students from Pittsburgh’s Brashear High School were taken to the hospital Wednesday after school officials said they ingested an “unknown edible candy.”

A spokesperson for the district tells Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 four students were involved in the incident.

An investigation is underway to determine how the incident unfolded.

