Cape Cod school’s message in a bottle receives reply from France after 26 years

SANDWICH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A message in a bottle dropped into the ocean off Cape Cod received a reply from France more than 25 years later.

The Oak Ridge School in Sandwich recently received a package in the mail from France responding to a message in a bottle that was thrown into the water in 1997.

It was part of an ocean current project by students who were in fifth grade at the time.

The bottle was found in August along with west coast of France by a man who was picking up trash.

The man responded to the questions that were in the letter and sent it back to Massachusetts.

