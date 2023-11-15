Shreveport air pollution linked to Parkinson’s Disease

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Researchers at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix have found Shreveport to be a Parkinson’s Disease hot spot and this could be linked to air pollution.

Researchers have found that people living in areas with median levels of air pollution have a 56% greater risk of developing Parkinson’s Disease.

“What we found was higher incidence of Parkinson’s disease in the southeast central part of the United States and this region is also one that has some of the highest levels of air pollution in the nation,” said Brittany Krzyzanowski, researcher at Barrow Neurological Institute.

Krzyzanowski says that more specifically, Shreveport has a 20% greater risk of Parkinson’s Disease compared to the rest of the nation.

The research shows a link between a person’s exposure to air pollution and their later risk of Parkinson’s.

Krzyzanowski says studies have shown that air pollution can cause brain inflammation, a way in which Parkinson’s Disease could develop.

She says that in Shreveport the pollution would most likely be from vehicle traffic and exhaust from factories.

She also shares these tips to protect yourself from the pollution.

“What I’d personally do to protect myself from air pollution Is to minimize the time I spend outdoors during days with poor air quality and, you know, you can have an indoor air purifier as well. Additionally, there are apps that you can download, I use the plume labs app, and this will help you check the current air quality in your area,” said Krzyzanowski.

