Talk about a family doctor! Dr. Mitchell Kramer delivers mother, father and their son

HUNTINGTON, New York (WCBS) — What are the odds?

A Long Island doctor delivered a baby boy nearly 33 years after delivering both parents.

Kathleen and Joe Brown welcomed their son Connor Joseph nine days ago.

“He’s the best. He’s been so sweet,” Kathleen said.

Connor’s older siblings Megan and Scott beam with joy in his presence, and learn something new about him every day.

“It’s one of the things that keeps me coming back,” Dr. Mitchell Kramer, chairman of the OB/GYN department at Huntington Hospital said.

Kramer has delivered about 6,000 babies in his 34 years of practice. He may not remember the details of every delivery, but he won’t forget Connor’s.

“It’s a full circle moment,” Kathleen said.

Kramer also delivered both Kathleen and Joe at Huntington Hospital back in 1990, just three days apart.

“The first time it was both parents and their baby,” Kramer said.

“How Connor was brought into the world by the same doctor who delivered us, just a really sweet story,” Kathleen said.

“We knew we had to get a picture, for sure,” Joe said.

“What are the odds?” CBS New York’s Vanessa Murdock asked.

“Very low, as far as I know. I don’t know anybody else who’s done that,” Kramer said.

There’s more to the story. Born at Huntington Hospital, as newborns, Kathleen and Joe stayed in the nursey at the same time, and Joe’s older sister wanted to take Kathleen home.

“She remembers that there was one girl in the nursery in Huntington Hospital when I was born. It turns out years later that girl was Kathleen,” Joe said. “She wanted a sister.

Years later, she got that sister as a sister-in-law.

“When anyone asks where did you guys meet, Joe says Huntington Hospital, in the nursery,” Kathleen said.

Now, nearly 33 years later, it’s where they first laid eyes on their sweet son Connor, just moments after Kramer ushered him safely into the world.

Kathleen and Joe shared they’ve known for a long time they shared a place of birth, but it wasn’t until Kathleen was pregnant with Connor that they put the pieces together that Kramer delivered them both.

