Former Indiana police chief arrested on multiple felony charges

DEARBORN COUNTY, Indiana (WLWT) — The former police chief of the Rising Sun Police Department has been arrested on 17 felony charges on Monday, according to Indiana State Police.

Police said Harlis Steven Hoover, Jr., 37, was being investigated after a concerned citizen reported that he was possibly defrauded by him.

Police allege that Hoover borrowed $10,000 from the individual for the purchase of an automobile. There was no evidence that Hoover ever purchased the automobile, according to ISP. He then allegedly convinced the man to forgive the loan while in his role as the Rising Sun Police Chief, according to ISP.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Hoover also allegedly borrowed money for the purchase of other vehicles, although there was no evidence that the automobiles were ever purchased, and the money was not repaid, investigators said.

Court documents also said that Hoover claimed to be working in Ohio County, when he was in Indianapolis or in one case, on the golf course.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case was presented to the Dearborn/Ohio County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Hoover has been arrested on 17 felony charges. The charges include bribery, official misconduct, fraud, theft and ghost employment.

Hoover was placed on administrative leave at the Rising Sun Police Department in July 2023 when the investigation commenced.

Hoover’s bond was set at $10,000 cash and $25,000 surety. The judge also said Hoover needs to turn in all of his firearms and his police uniform.

There are also two no-contact orders issued in the case.

Hoover’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 16.

