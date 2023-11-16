Lee’s Summit family prepares to uproot 100+ years of history as land development breaks ground

Click here for updates on this story

LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri (KMBC) — On Tuesday, a $900 million project in Lee’s Summit broke ground at I-470 near Saint Luke’s East Hospital.

Developers want to build apartments, office space and restaurants in an area set to be called Discovery Park.

Right in the middle of it all sits a family’s home. Donna Evans has roots on the former farm that stretch back more than 100 years.

“We’ve got the deed,” Evans said.

Previous residents of the farmland Include the family of outlaw Cole Young.

John and Dorthy Stayton moved to this land in Lee’s Summit back in the early 1900’s.

“That was that was my grandma. So, that was probably 1925. Her running in the snow to the barn to milk the cows,” Evans said.

That same barn still stands.

“That’s that same brick. That’s what’s amazing to me, that the barn is also the original barn,” Evans said.

The bulldozers in the background are now a reminder that progress will soon uproot this family. The house that has stood for over 100 years is now lifted on platforms and will be moved to make way for Discovery Park.

“That poor project manager, he just has to console me every time I drive up here,” Evans said.

The house will be moving to a new location about seven miles away. The landowners say the experience has brought a range of emotions.

A new location will bring new memories, but the family will never forget this place that has been home.

“Ah, so, so blessed. So blessed to have the history that I’ve had,” Evans said.

The family is moving the house near Grain Valley. The process of moving the house will take about four hours.

