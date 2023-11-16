Woman found dead in home believed to have died before bear mauling, Sierra County officials say

Click here for updates on this story

DOWNIEVILLE, California (KCRA) — A woman found dead in her home also appears to have been mauled by a bear after dying, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies got a call from a person asking for a welfare check of 71-year-old Patrice Miller because she had not been seen or heard from for several days, the sheriff’s office said. On Nov. 8, at a home in Downieville, deputies entered the house and found Miller dead.

There were also signs of an encounter with a bear, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies, working alongside officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, believe Miller died before a bear “possibly drawn by the scent or other factors” broke into the home.

“The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Patrice Miller during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said. “The loss of a community member is always a tragedy, and our thoughts are with those affected by this unfortunate event.”

Deputies are reminding people who live close to wildlife to take steps to prevent unwanted encounters, such as closing ground-level doors and windows at night, locking vehicles and removing all outside food sources, including garbage.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.