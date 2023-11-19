Couple helps families in New Haven who struggle to have food and clothes

Click here for updates on this story

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Twelve years ago, John and Brenda Adkins had a mission to help people in New Haven who struggle to have enough food and clothes.

More than a decade later, their ‘day of joy’ continues to help hundreds.

10-year-old Aylivia and four-year-old Ayliah are having a delicious and early Thanksgiving meal.

“I am so thankful to be here, and I am glad they are giving us a lot of things,” said Aylivia.

“It just does something to you when you’re able to help someone,” said John Adkins, His Divine Well Fellowship.

The Adkins are helping families by giving them a meal and sending them home with a bag of groceries, as well as winter coats, hats, shoes, and even diapers and formula.

“By talking to people in the community, we find out what they need. So, we make sure on the ‘day of joy’ we have those items,” said Brenda Adkins, His Divine Well Fellowship.

Brenda and John know the reason they help is due to the massive need.

“When we were setting up, there were families coming in and they were literally crying. They were wondering what they can do to be a part of this,” John said.

When John and Brenda started this 12 years ago they helped 600 people in the community.

Today, they expect to serve more than 1,500.

The Adkins don’t do it alone, volunteers are a huge help every year.

“It’s a great cause. It’s a great time to bring my children with me and show them what community service is all about,” said Leslie Hernandez, Volunteer.

