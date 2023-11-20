Democratic Party chair calls pro-Palestine protestors’ disruption during convention ‘unacceptable’

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — On Sunday, the California Democratic Party chair said he was saddened and disappointed after a protest interrupted the state convention in downtown Sacramento the night before.

Organizers canceled evening events Saturday as demonstrators demanded a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

California Democrats were meeting at the Convention Center over the weekend to decide which candidates to endorse ahead of the March primary.

“Simply put, this is unacceptable,” said Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks on the final day of the convention.

He said he was both saddened and disappointed following the series of events that took place Saturday. Protestors flooded into the Convention Center, chanting over speakers.

“Two young security agents sustained minor injuries and attendees, particularly our Jewish delegates and guests, were openly intimidated and harassed,” Hicks said.

However, Sean Weisman, a convention delegate from Ventura County, said he was excited to see protestors taking center stage.

“The issue in Gaza is so much bigger than this, and it had to take the forefront for people’s voices to be heard, for the party to re-examine its position,” Weisman said.

He actually held up a sign in solidarity, along with some other delegates.

Susan Hildreth, a convention delegate from Contra Costa County, said it was a very challenging day.

“We acknowledge that the situation in Israel and Hamas, and Gaza with Hamas, is such a challenging one and many, many people are being hurt and injured. It’s such a complicated situation,” Hildreth said. “But I was disappointed and sorry to see that the protesters protested to such an extent that we had to shut down our activities here, which are really important in supporting democracy here in California and in the U.S.”

Weisman said there were a good number of delegates supporting the protest and involved in it.

“There weren’t just outsiders. A large number of delegates, a lot of them also being Barbara Lee supporters,” Weisman said.

U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, known for being the sole vote against the war in Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, has called for a cease-fire in Gaza.

She is up against U.S. Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff for the U.S. Senate seat to replace the late Dianne Feinstein.

Neither candidate got the party’s endorsement at the convention though.

“Because we have so many great candidates, we did not do an endorsement,” Hildreth explained. “The candidate would have had to receive 60% of the vote here, and none of the candidates did that.”

Lee and Schiff were the top two vote-getters. Lee earned about 41.5% of the votes and Schiff secured just over 40%.

As far as the disturbance during the convention, the California Democratic Party said it has already launched an investigation.

“I want to be clear that any delegate who actively participated in or aided in the furtherance of those activities and events in violation of our party’s code of conduct will be held accountable in accordance with our party’s bylaws,” Chair Hicks said.

California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson issued the following statement after the California Democratic Convention wrapped up on Sunday:

“The California Democrats’ convention was an embarrassment for their party and an insult to the Jewish community. It should not have taken until the next day for state party leaders to condemn the vile and dangerous protests that shut down their event. And we should not still be waiting on Democrat leaders like Gavin Newsom to speak out against yesterday’s pro-Hamas display from within his own party. The Republican Party stands firmly with Israel and against all forms of antisemitism. It would be great if California Democrats could unequivocally join us.”

