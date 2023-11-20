Former county supervisor admits to taking ‘Stop Strada Verde’ signs, prompting criminal investigation

Click here for updates on this story

HOLLISTER, California (KSBW) — A criminal investigation is underway after former San Benito County Supervisor Anthony Botelho admitted to taking 20 “Stop Strada Verde” signs. But at this point, according to the San Benito County District Attorney, Botelho will not be facing any criminal repercussions.

The signs can be seen all around San Benito County, Frank Barragan and his group, Citizens Against Strada Verde, are behind them.

Barragan says in September, they started disappearing, so, they decided to put air tag trackers on the back of each of their signs.

On Tuesday, more signs went missing, so they used the tracking devices to ultimately lead them to former San Benito County Supervisor Anthony Botelho’s house.

“We didn’t realize that it was going to be a former supervisor doing it that was very shocking, and very disturbing […] it’s embarrassing that a county supervisor would steal our signs,” Barragan said.

Botelho admitted to KSBW Action News 8 that he’s been taking these “Stop Strada Verde” signs since September, totaling about 20 of them.

“I did it during the day, I’m not hiding it, I figured somebody would see me, and I really want to bring awareness as far as what’s going on in this community, it’s not about the signs,” Botelho said.

Botelho, now a consultant for Strada Verde, claims the signs are misleading, he says he wasn’t stealing because they weren’t permitted.

“What really bothers me about the signs is that they are slanderous there slanderous against Strada Verde,” Botelho said.

The San Benito County Sheriffs, along with the district attorneys, began an investigation after a criminal report was filed. In their investigation, the DA found the signs to be illegal for multiple reasons, including imagery of a stop sign, which is not allowed under the county’s bylaws, and the DA also says the signs were not properly permitted.

“At this particular point in time, it looks like we’re not going be treating it anything other than somebody picking up litter […] it does come off, probably like one side feels like their touchdown is getting called back from an offsides penalty, but that happens both in football and it happens in crime,” said Joel Buckingham, San Benito County District Attorney.

Based on the sensitive political nature of the case, investigators say they are being extra diligent in their research. But even though the investigation is technically ongoing, it doesn’t look like charges will be brought against any party involved.

“It’s probably more of a civil issue. At this point, that needs to be worked out in a civil court if both parties decide to do it that way,” said Eric Taylor, San Benito County Sheriff.

“It’s one of those situations where I think it’s best handled to basically let everyone go back to their corners and to move on,” Buckingham said.

The project is on pause at the county level, but both sides say they are nowhere close to backing down.

