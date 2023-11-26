Skip to Content
6-alarm fire destroys homes in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood

<i>Boston Fire Department/WFSB</i><br/>The buildings were destroyed.
Published 7:53 AM

By Jay Kenney

    DORCHESTER, Massachusetts (WFSB) — 29 people are without a home after a 6-alarm fire in Boston late Saturday afternoon.

According to a Boston Fire Department X account post, firefighters rushed to Ellington Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

First-due companies were forced to strike a second alarm when they arrived.

Flames leaped from the rear of two triple-decker homes on Ellington Street near Franklin Park.

Large black plumes of smoke were seen miles away as fire crews fought to contain the blaze.

The department’s response escalated to a 6th alarm just minutes later, and dozens of firefighters from across the city rushed to assist.

According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, Boston EMS transported one resident to a local hospital.

The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

The Red Cross is helping residents find housing, and the Salvation Army said one of its Emergency Disaster Services teams responded to the scene to help displaced residents and first responders.

Boston’s Fire Prevention Division is actively investigating the cause of the fire.

