A Thanksgiving miracle — Richianna DeGuzman’s home for the holidays

MAILI, Hawaii (KITV) — It’s a Thanksgiving miracle for the ʻohana of Richianna DeGuzman.

“A blessed miracle,” said her mother Susan Mahiai.

Just five months after being shot in the head in Ma’ili, Richianna is now talking through an app and spending the holiday at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Against all odds, Richianna has stunned doctors — and the community — week after week with her recovery.

“They’re amazed how strong she is,” Mahiai said. “Every week is progress.”

Richianna almost lost her life when bullets went through her skull and leg in June. Doctors gave her no more than three days to live.

“Nobody can survive one head shot, but I guess this one did,” said her brother Lawrence Hinojosa. “God is good.”

It’s often been a painful road to recovery.

“The struggle was real. The struggle was real,” Mahiai said. “It came in waves.”

“From bad to good to sad to mad all of that was coming out,” Hinojosa added. “It changed a lot of us too.”

But after multiple brain surgeries and many prayers, her family has lots to be thankful for.

“Thank you Jesus,” Mahiai said. “She’s home today for Thanksgiving.”

Police have not yet arrested a suspect in Richianna’s shooting.

