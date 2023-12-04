Mississippi spinal cord injury survivor says the holidays have new meaning

Click here for updates on this story

MADISON COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) — A man in Madison County is turning tragedy into triumph this holiday season after surviving a life-altering injury. In October 2022, Alan Loving was blowing pine straws off of his parent’s roof when he slipped and fell.

“I coded three times,” Loving said.

Loving described what was to come as one of the most difficult changes any human could go through.

Loving was hospitalized at UMMC.

“I was in hospitals for around eight months,” Loving said.

The spinal cord injury survivor says he will have to see a specialist and do rehab, potentially for the rest of his life.

“It’s been an adjustment. You go to sleep at night and you wake up and you’re like ‘Yeah they still don’t work,'” Loving said. “But, I do have the use of a lot of other things.”

Like his heart and his grit.

“I’m going to be picking up tennis again. I want to do that,” Loving said.

This year, the Loving family says their reason for the season has changed.

“I guess you can call me Lazarus because I kept coming back and I’m here and I’m just real convinced that God has a lot left for me to do,” Loving said. “The light at the end of the tunnel is never a train. “

